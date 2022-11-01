CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump 1% as commodity prices rise against weaker dollar

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose more than 1% on Tuesday as commodity prices rose against a weakening dollar on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slowdown its pace of interest rate hikes next month.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.4% at 6:48 a.m. ET, while their U.S. counterparts also rose. .N

All eyes will be on the Fed, which is widely expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, a week after the Bank of Canada hiked by a smaller-than-expected 50 bps.

Prices of crude oil LCOc1, CLc1 jumped nearly 2%, while spot gold XAU= gained over 1% as the dollar fell from one-week highs. GOL/O/RFRX/

As the earnings season unfolds, Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TOreported higher third-quarter revenue and operating profit.

Colliers International Group CIGI.TO is set to report at 7:00 a.m ET.

Domestic S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for the month of October will be coming when markets open, with employment data coming in later in the week.

Canada Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton has directed counsel for Rogers Communication Inc RCIb.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO and the Competition Bureau to convene for a further case management conference on Tuesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE snapped its six-day winning streak on Monday, but still closed at its highest closing level in nearly six weeks. .TO

($1 = 1.3544 Canadian dollars)

