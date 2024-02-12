CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate tepid start to week, eyes on US inflation data

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index was muted on Monday, tracking lower commodity prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data this week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were flat at 7:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).

Wall Street futures were also subdued following a strong close to the previous week, with focus on a slew of economic data points in the week. .N

All eyes are on the January reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers in the United States, due on Tuesday, that could provide more clues on the timing for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and potentially setting the tone for other central banks.

Revised CPI numbers for 2023, released on Friday, showed lower inflation in the U.S. than estimated earlier, reviving optimism around sizable rate cuts from the U.S. central bank in the year.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as investors indulged in some profit-taking, after benchmarks ended higher last week on Middle East tensions and refining outages squeezing refined products markets. O/R

The materials sector is poised to extend losses for the fourth straight session as gold prices edged lower on a stronger dollar. Copper steadied in low volumes due to the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. GOL/MET/L

Earnings from Canada's largest insurer Manulife Financial MFC.TO, e-commerce platform Shopify SHOP.TO and gold miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO, among others, this week are also in focus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher on Friday, aided by technology and financials, although the benchmark ended the week down 0.4%.

Energy firm PrairieSky Royalty PSK.TO is set to report its quarterly earnings after the bell on Monday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,025.9; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.9; -1.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.19; -1.2% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.