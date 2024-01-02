News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate run-down start to the New Year

January 02, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as the benchmark readies for a dull start to the New Year after logging a more than 8% gain in 2023.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.3% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1212 GMT). Wall Street futures also dipped as yields across U.S. government bonds rose. .N

Global markets rallied near the end of 2023 on growing hopes that major central banks could consider interest rate cuts this year.

Money market participants are pricing in a more than 37% chance of the Bank of Canada (BoC) to reduce borrowing costs by at least 25 basis points in March. BOCWATCH

Oil prices jumped around 2%, boosted by the chances of Middle East supply disruptions after a naval clash in the Red Sea, as well as hopes of strong holiday demand and an economic stimulus in China, the top importer of crude. O/R

Gold prices gained, while copper prices fell on a firmer dollar. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended higher in the previous session, boosted by rising energy and financial stocks.

Investors would look out for a reading of the December S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due later in the day.

U.S.-based activist fund Browning West said on Friday it was seeking five seats on Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear's GIL.TO board.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,077.9; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.2; +2.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.68; +2.1% O/R

($1= C$1.3271)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

