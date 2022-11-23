CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up, U.S. Fed minutes in focus

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as traders awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 07:11 a.m. ET, with gains on the resource-heavy bourse capped by a fall in prices of crude oil, copper and gold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE had closed at its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday, supported by commodity stocks. .TO

Markets are anticipating less hawkish signs off the Fed minutes due for release at 1400 ET and now expect a 50 basis point interest rate raise in the central bank's December session. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, traders will also be looking forward to U.S. manufacturing data for November, which is expected to contract to 50 from October, according to a Reuters poll. ECI

U.S. stock index futures traded in a small range as investors looked for clearer hints on the path of monetary tightening from the world's largest economy. .N

COMMODITIES

Gold futures GCc2: $1,738.1; -0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.53; -2.96% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.55; -3.20% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.