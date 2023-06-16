CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up on higher metal prices

June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index edged up on Friday, tracking higher metal prices and global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark index .GSPTSE was on track to post its best week since mid-April, helped by gains in the technology .SPTTTK and consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD sectors.

Metal prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened, while a bleak global economic outlook dragged oil prices lower. MET/LGOL/

Global shares, too, rose to 14-month highs as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much more. MKTS/GLOB

Traders are pricing in just one more 25-basis-point rate hike, expected in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

Back home, data on Thursday indicated further signs of recovery in the housing market in May following a year-long slump, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hikes.

The BoC is expected to raise interest rate again in July to 5.00%, after a surprise 25-bps increase last week.

Investors will also keep an eye out for domestic producer prices and retail sales data due next week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,968.5; 0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.5; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.64; -0.04% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

