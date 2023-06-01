CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up on Fed rate-hike pause hopes, US debt deal

June 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday as hopes of a pause in U.S. rate hikes and passage of a bill on suspending the country's debt ceiling lifted investor sentiment globally.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices ticked lower as a report said inventories in the United States rose, while precious metal prices were subdued as investors favoured risky assets. O/RGOL/

In the previous month, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 50.2, aided by a rise in output and employment. The data for May is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Among individual stocks, Laurentian Bank Of Canada LB.TObeat quarterly adjusted earnings and raised dividend.

Brokerage Credit Suisse turned bullish on utility Boralex Inc BLX.TO, while Eight Capital started coverage on AI services platform Coveo Solutions Inc CVO.TO with a "buy" rating.

The S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% lower on Wednesday with energy stocks among top decliners. .TO

On Thursday, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.03% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 23.25 points, or 0.16%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,974.2; +0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $67.56; -0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.07; -0.7% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

May ADP National Employment data due at 8:15 a.m. ET

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET

May ISM Manufacturing PMI data due at 10:00 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.