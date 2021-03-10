US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up before cenbank rate decision

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday, with a fall in bullion prices capping gains on the resources-focused index.

    The Bank of Canada's next policy move will be to taper its
asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and
sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of
economists in a Reuters poll. [nL3N2L3200]
    The bank will announce its interest rate decision at 10:00
a.m. ET, and is expected to hold it at 0.25%.
    March futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were up 0.05% at
7:00 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's <S&P/TSX> composite index
<.GSPTSE> ended 0.96% higher at 18,634.75 on Tuesday. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were up
0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1> were
down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were down
0.45%.[.N]
     
    TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
    Inter Pipeline Ltd <IPL.TO> on Tuesday asked shareholders to
reject Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' <BIP.N> hostile bid,
saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the Canadian oil
and gas transportation company. [nL4N2L72VO]
   
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
    ABC Technologies Holdings <ABCT.TO>: J.P. Morgan initiates
with "overweight" rating; PT C$14
    Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO>: National Bank of Canada
ups PT to C$5.50 from C$4
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET 
    Gold futures <GCc2>: $1,127.7; -+1.0% [GOL/]
    US crude <CLc1>: $46.39; -+0.64% [O/R]
    Brent crude <LCOc1>: $49.85; -+0.6% [O/R]
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
    0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%
    0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.4%
    0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb : Expected 263.082; Prior
261.582
    0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb : Prior 270.03
    0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%
    0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.4%
    0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb : Expected 0.1%; Prior
0.8%
    0830 CPI mm NSA for Feb : Prior 0.430%
    0830 CPI Index  SA for Feb : Prior 262.230
    0830 CPI Wage Earner for Feb : Prior 255.296
    1000 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb : Prior 0.1%
    1100 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Mar : Prior 50.92
    1400 Federal budget for Feb : Expected -$265.00 bln; Prior -
$163.00 bln

 ($1= C$1.27)

 (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
 ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

