CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up before cenbank rate decision

March 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday, with a fall in bullion prices capping gains on the resources-focused index. The Bank of Canada's next policy move will be to taper its asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll. [nL3N2L3200] The bank will announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. ET, and is expected to hold it at 0.25%. March futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's <S&P/TSX> composite index <.GSPTSE> ended 0.96% higher at 18,634.75 on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1> were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were down 0.45%.[.N] TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN] Inter Pipeline Ltd <IPL.TO> on Tuesday asked shareholders to reject Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' <BIP.N> hostile bid, saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the Canadian oil and gas transportation company. [nL4N2L72VO] ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA] ABC Technologies Holdings <ABCT.TO>: J.P. Morgan initiates with "overweight" rating; PT C$14 Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO>: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$5.50 from C$4 COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET Gold futures <GCc2>: $1,127.7; -+1.0% [GOL/] US crude <CLc1>: $46.39; -+0.64% [O/R] Brent crude <LCOc1>: $49.85; -+0.6% [O/R] U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY 0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0% 0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.4% 0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb : Expected 263.082; Prior 261.582 0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb : Prior 270.03 0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3% 0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.4% 0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb : Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.8% 0830 CPI mm NSA for Feb : Prior 0.430% 0830 CPI Index SA for Feb : Prior 262.230 0830 CPI Wage Earner for Feb : Prior 255.296 1000 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb : Prior 0.1% 1100 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Mar : Prior 50.92 1400 Federal budget for Feb : Expected -$265.00 bln; Prior - $163.00 bln FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report [.TO] Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/] Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA> Canadian markets directory <CANADA> ($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

