CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up as vaccine hopes boost sentiment

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday as optimism over progress in a possible COVID-19 vaccine offset concerns over rising global infections and signs of a stalling economic recovery.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Futures rose after American drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it could apply for U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

Locally, investors were awaiting data showing a likely decline in Canadian manufacturing sales in August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 16501.03 on Thursday. Still, the index was set to lose for the week on softer commodity prices.TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 40 points, or 0.14% at 16:36 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.75 points, or 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.03%. .N

TOP STORIES

ANALYSIS-For Canada, keeping triple-A rating may not be the focus it once was

Barrick JV to remain operator of PNG's Porgera gold mine

China denies 'coercive' diplomacy with Canada, urges release of Huawei executive

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$1,865 from C$1,750

Paramount Resources Ltd POU.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to sector perform

Storm Resources SRX.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1907.8; rose 0.15 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.49; fell 1.15 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.65; fell 1.18 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Retail sales mm for Sept: Expected 0.7%, Prior 0.6%

0915 Industrial production mm for Sept: Expected 0.5%, Prior 0.4%

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.4%, Prior 0.1%

1000 University of Michigan Sentiment Prelim for Oct: Expected 80.5, prior 80.4

($1 = 1.3208 Canadian dollars)

