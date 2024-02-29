CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch up ahead of US inflation data

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Futures of Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as investors digested domestic earnings updates, while lower crude prices and caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation print capped further gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1% at 7:10 a.m. ET (12:10 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.4% on Wednesday, logging declines for a third consecutive session as investors weighed earnings from some of Canada's biggest banks. .TO

Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM.TO exceeded estimates for first-quarter profit, while TD Bank GroupTD.TO reported declines in its first-quarter profit as the bank set aside higher provisions for potential bad debts.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO also said in the results reported earlier in the week that they had built larger provisions to prepare for soured loans.

Meanwhile, oil and gas firm Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ.TO beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, helped by record production.

Energy shares were set to snap their gaining streaks as oil prices fell after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand. O/R

Gold prices remained range-bound, while copper prices ticked upwards. MET/LGOL/

Investors will closely monitor a January reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the U.S. and gross domestic product numbers (GDP) in Canada, both due at 8:30 a.m. ET, to get cues on the central banks' policies for interest rate cuts this year.

Hot inflationreadings in the U.S. earlier this month dampened hopes of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while a significant drop in Canadian CPI had brought forward bets of a cut from the Bank of Canada.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision on March 6.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,038.1; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.24; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.39; -0.4% O/R

