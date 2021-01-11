CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weakness in oil prices

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in oil prices as a surge in coronavirus cases in China and restrictions across the globe triggered concerns over global fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures shed 1.32% and 0.77%, respectively.

Germany reported an increase in coronavirus cases even as most of Europe was under the strictest restrictions, while China saw its biggest daily increase in infections in more than five months.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.01% lower at 18,025.20 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.64% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.38%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO will defend itself in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday in which liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford are seeking $5.5 billion in damages.

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: Scotiabank reinstates coverage with "sector outperform" rating

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$117 from C$113

Gold futures GCc2: $1850.8; +0.84% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $51.84; -0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.25; -1.32% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for Dec: Prior 98.81

($1= C$1.28)

