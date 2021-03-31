CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker oil prices

March 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell on concerns over about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered their demand growth forecast.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada GDP data for the month of January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.07% lower at 18,705.56 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.65%. .N

Ericsson ERICb.ST is opening a lab in Ottawa, Canada, to work with customers and partners on new 5G radio access networks (RAN) technologies, the company said.

BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, even as the company said sales of its QNX car software showed improvement.

Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: TD Securities cuts target price C$4 from C$4.25

BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price $7.5 from $8.5

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd TVE.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$2.50 from C$1.75

Gold futures GCc2: $1,687; +0.11% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.28; -0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.83; -0.48% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 550,000; Prior 117,000

0945 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected 60.7; Prior 59.5

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 122.8

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected -2.6%; Prior -2.8%

($1= C$1.26)

