CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker crude prices

March 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday as crude oil prices fell on rising stockpiles in the United States and the halting of COVID-19 vaccinations in some countries.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Securities Foreign data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.55% higher at 18,954.75 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.49%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada will update its guidelines on AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to recommend that it be administered to people aged 65 years and older, CBC News reported on Monday, citing documents and sources with direct knowledge of the guidelines.

Rogers Communications Inc's efforts to secure its C$20 billion ($16 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc could be insufficient to overcome regulatory hurdles and political opposition amid concerns Canadians face some of the world's highest phone bills.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Loop Energy Inc LPEN.TO: CIBC starts with "outperform" rating; price target C$20

Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$40.50 from C$28.50

Stella-Jones Inc SJ.TO: RBC raises price target to C$56 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1732.7; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.53; -1.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.98; -1.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected 0.9%; Prior 2.5%

0830 Import prices yy for Feb: Prior 0.9%

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected -0.5%; Prior 5.3%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected -0.1%; Prior 5.9%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 6.1%

0830 Retail control for Feb: Expected -0.9%; Prior 6.0%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Feb: Prior 7.43%

0915 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.9%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Feb: Expected 75.5%; Prior 75.6%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected -0.1%; Prior 1.0%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Feb: Prior -1.83%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Jan: Prior -0.2%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected 83; Prior 84

