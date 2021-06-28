CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker commodities

June 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, a day after closing at a record high, as both crude and gold prices traded within a tight range.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.18% as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve's mixed signals on policy tightening. GOL/

Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both fell over 0.2%. A spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia put a brake on a rally in oil prices last week, before this week's OPEC+ meeting. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.07% higher at 20,230.26 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were flat and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.2%.

Canada's real estate service provider Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO announced on Sunday an agreement to acquire UK-based Modulaire Group IPO-MODU.L, backed by private equity firm TDR capital, for $5 billion.

Granite REIT GRT_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$94 from C$92

Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$105 from C$90

Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO: TD Securities starts coverage with "hold" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1776.7; -0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.95; -0.14% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.98; -0.26% O/R

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jun : Prior 34.90

($1= C$1.23)

