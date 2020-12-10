CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker bullion

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, weighed by weaker bullion prices, although surging oil prices and approval of a COVID-19 vaccine limited losses.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.36%, hovering close to a one-week low hit in the last session, with its appeal dented by overall optimism for a vaccine-led economic rebound.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.37% lower at 17,574.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.11%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week, while every Canadian will be able to be inoculated as early as the end of September.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Intertape Polymer Group ITP.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Seabridge Gold Inc SEA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$31 from C$30

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1838; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.19; +1.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.64; +1.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Nov: Expected 260.114; Prior 260.388

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Nov: Prior 269.30

0830 CPI mm, SA for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Nov: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.2%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Nov: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Nov: Prior 0.040%

0830 CPI Index SA for Nov: Prior 260.320

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Nov: Prior 254.076

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 725,000; Prior 712,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 739,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 5.335 mln; Prior 5.520 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Nov: Prior 0.2%

1400 Federal Budget for Nov: Expected -200.00 bln; Prior -284.00 bln

($1= C$1.28)

