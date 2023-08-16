News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower as oil prices fall; Fed minutes in focus

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 16, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Toronto futures inched lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped, while investors awaited domestic economic data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting to assess the interest rate trajectory.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:48 a.m. ET (1048 GMT).

Crude prices slipped after a series of weak data from top consumer China weighed on investor sentiment. O/R

Ahead of the Fed meeting minutes, market participants are betting a 90.5% probability that the central bank will hold interest rates steady, as per CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Meanwhile, Wall Street futures edged higher ahead of Fed minutes. .N

Canada's annualized rate of housing starts, due at 8:15 a.m. ET, is expected to fall to 240,000 units in July compared to 281,373 units in June.

Canadian wholesale trade is estimated to fall 4.2% in June from May, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 1.9% on Tuesday, after hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data and U.S. retail sales numbers fanned concerns of more interest rate hikes.

Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Tuesday it is continuing talks with French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA about buying its nearly one-third stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine.

Global bus manufacturer NFI Group NFI.TO and pot producer Cresco Labs CL.CD will report quarterly results later in the day.

COMMODITIES AT 6:48 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,909.6; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.82; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.71; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3498)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

