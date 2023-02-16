CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower as downbeat earnings dent sentiment

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as weak company earnings overnight hit investor sentiment and commodity prices were pressured by concerns of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Both oil and gold prices were marginally up after falling earlier in the day, though gains were in check as investors pondered how long U.S. interest rates would continue to rise. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, with domestic data pointing to slowing economic growth.

The index has climbed 6.9% this year, helped by gains in commodity prices as the dollar fell from multi-decade highs on expectations of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, the past few weeks have challenged the rally in stocks as signs of a resilient U.S. economy stoked fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

In company news, fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TOforecast 2023 earnings below expectations and posted lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter.

Shopify Inc SHOP.TOforecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S.-listed shares of the technology company plunged 10.2% in premarket trading.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit as investors pulled capital from the Canadian insurer's wealth and asset management unit amid heavy market volatility.

Meanwhile, a Senate committee on Wednesday called for greater parliamentary oversight of the Bank of Canada and more transparency from the central bank as it battles to restore credibility lost during last year's fight to contain inflation.

COMMODITIES AT 6:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,837.9; +0.05% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.78; +0.24% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.53; +0.18% O/R

