US Markets
ABT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower as bullion eases on buoyant dollar

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index futures inched lower on Tuesday, as weakness in bullion weighed by a buoyant dollar and lack of progress on a U.S. stimulus package offset firmer oil prices.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures inched lower on Tuesday, as weakness in bullion weighed by a buoyant dollar and lack of progress on a U.S. stimulus package offset firmer oil prices.

Spot gold GCc2 dipped 0.19% to $1899.4 per ounce.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen 25% this year, supported by massive government and central bank stimulus worldwide.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 0700 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.38% lower at 16,079.55 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.4% at 0700 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.51%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bird Construction Inc BDT.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO: RBC raises target price to C$173 from C$168

Absolute Software Corp ABT.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$18 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1899.4; -0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.01; +1.17% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.93; +1.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Sep: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Sep: Prior 0.9%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.9%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Aug: Prior 1.0%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Aug: Prior 6.5%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug: Prior 293.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Aug: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Aug: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Aug: Expected 4.2%; Prior 3.9%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Oct: Expected 102.0; Prior 101.8

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 21

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Oct: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Oct: Prior 13

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Oct: Prior 11.5

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Oct: Prior 14.0

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular