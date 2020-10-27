CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower as bullion eases on buoyant dollar

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures inched lower on Tuesday, as weakness in bullion weighed by a buoyant dollar and lack of progress on a U.S. stimulus package offset firmer oil prices.

Spot gold GCc2 dipped 0.19% to $1899.4 per ounce.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen 25% this year, supported by massive government and central bank stimulus worldwide.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 0700 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.38% lower at 16,079.55 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.4% at 0700 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.51%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bird Construction Inc BDT.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO: RBC raises target price to C$173 from C$168

Absolute Software Corp ABT.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$18 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1899.4; -0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.01; +1.17% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.93; +1.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Sep: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Sep: Prior 0.9%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.9%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Aug: Prior 1.0%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Aug: Prior 6.5%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug: Prior 293.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Aug: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Aug: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Aug: Expected 4.2%; Prior 3.9%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Oct: Expected 102.0; Prior 101.8

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 21

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Oct: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Oct: Prior 13

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Oct: Prior 11.5

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Oct: Prior 14.0

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

