CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher, weaker oil caps further gains

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, though further gains were capped mainly by a drop in oil prices to their six-week lows after China said it was moving to release its reserves.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slid to six-week lows on Thursday before recovering some ground, as China said it was moving to tap reserves after a Reuters report that the United States was asking large consuming nations to consider a stockpile release to lower prices. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 21,653.02 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 65 points, or 0.18%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 added 14.5 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 88.75 points, or 0.5%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO,LAC.N is buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium Corp ML.V for $400 million in stock and cash, eclipsing an offer from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ.

Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to agree to new methane curbs and COVID-19 vaccine donations when they meet for the first time in five years on Thursday, according to senior Biden administration officials.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd FFH.TO: Scotiabank raises PT to C$790 from C$775

Goodfood Market Corp FOOD.TO: Scotiabank cuts to sector perform from sector outperform

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: Desjardins Securities raises target price to C$105 from C$88

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,864.8; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.06; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.07; -0.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 am ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.