CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher on gains in oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 17, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index on Thursday ticked higher, tracking crude prices, while investors assessed the path ahead for interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1104 GMT).

Oil prices inched up after China's central bank sought to stem the rising tide of pessimism over the country's property market and the wider economy. O/R

Copper prices snapped back after touching their lowest level in 2-1/2 months, tracking a recovery in the currency of top metals consumer China after support measures. MET/L

Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investment in Canada's financial technology sector was reduced to less than half in the first six months of 2023 from last year, according to a report from accounting firm KPMG.

U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes on Wednesday showed "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, with "some participants" citing the risks to the economy of pushing interest rates too far.

Wall Street futures also edged higher on Thursday. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.72 points at 19,899.07, its lowest closing level since July 11 on Wednesday.

The volatility in commodity prices has capped gains in the underlying index, which is up 2.6% year-to-date versus a 14% rise in S&P 500 .SPX so far this year.

Among company news, India's JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS is considering picking up a 75% interest in Teck Resources' TECKb.TO steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources, according to a Bloomberg report.

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,900; 0.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.03; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.16; +0.9% O/R

($1= C$1.3507)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

