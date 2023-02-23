CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher on gains in oil as rate hike worries linger

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday, supported by higher oil prices, with gains limited by a risk-off sentiment after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting signaled interest rates would stay higher for longer.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:58 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in six weeks, tracking declines on Wall Street after the release of the Fed's minutes.

After a strong start to 2023, the TSX has fallen 2.8% so far in February as signs of strength in major global economies spurred fears that central banks would stick to their aggressive monetary tightening.

Oil prices stabilized with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories, after Brent crude posted its biggest one-day loss for seven weeks in the previous session.O/R

In company news, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO said its unit had suspended ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine, with the miner locked in a long-standing dispute with the Panama government.

In earnings, retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TOtopped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue helped by resilient demand for its groceries and drugs.

Lundin Mining LUN.TObeat profit estimates for the fourth quarter but earnings declined on a year-on-year basis due to lower metal prices and higher operating costs.

COMMODITIES AT 6:58 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,824.8; -0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.71; +1.03% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.41; +1.0% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Second estimate of U.S. Q4 Gross Domestic Product

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3531 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.