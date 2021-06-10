CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher on firmer oil prices

June 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index ticked up on Thursday on the back of higher oil prices, a day after the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25%, as expected, and said the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% lower at 20,002.27 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or 0.18% at 7:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30.75 points, or 0.22%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 8:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; +0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; +0.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

The Labor Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, will likely show that the consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after surging 0.8% in April, the largest gain since June 2009, as speedy vaccinations helped re-open the economy.

