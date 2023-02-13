US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher ahead of U.S inflation data

February 13, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main resource-heavy stock index inched higher on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week, while declining commodity prices limited gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher on Friday, but posted weekly declines as investor sentiment took a hit after strong domestic jobs data fanned rate hike fears.

Globally, markets were steady a day ahead of U.S. inflation data that would shape expectations for future interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

The data is expected to show core consumer prices rose 0.4% for January.

Meanwhile, oil and gold prices fell as the dollar gained. O/RGOL/

In Canadian company news, gold miner B2Gold Corp BTO.TO announced the acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($823.66 million).

Software company Dye & Durham Limited DND.TO is expected to report its fourth-quarter results before markets open.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO to "neutral" from "outperform".

COMMODITIES AT 6:54 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,863.9; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.39; -0.41% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.09; -0.35% O/R

($1 = 1.3369 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

