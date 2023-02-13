CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher ahead of U.S inflation data

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main resource-heavy stock index inched higher on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week, while declining commodity prices limited gains.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:54 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher on Friday, but posted weekly declines as investor sentiment took a hit after strong domestic jobs data fanned rate hike fears.
Globally, markets were steady a day ahead of U.S. inflation data that would shape expectations for future interest rates. MKTS/GLOB
The data is expected to show core consumer prices rose 0.4% for January.
Meanwhile, oil and gold prices fell as the dollar gained. O/RGOL/
In Canadian company news, gold miner B2Gold Corp BTO.TO announced the acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($823.66 million).
Software company Dye & Durham Limited DND.TO is expected to report its fourth-quarter results before markets open.
Exane BNP Paribas downgraded gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO to "neutral" from "outperform".
COMMODITIES AT 6:54 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,863.9; -0.1% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $79.39; -0.41% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $86.09; -0.35% O/R
($1 = 1.3369 Canadian dollars)
