CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch down as commodity prices slip

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged lower on Monday, tracking the fall in spot gold and crude prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:11 a.m. ET.

Gold and crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground amid holiday-thinned trade.

U.S. markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

Investors were focused on Canada's manufacturing sales figure, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to have risen in the month of November by 0.5% compared with a 2.8% increase in October due to higher petroleum and coal sales.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher on Friday, its highest closing level since Dec. 2, as commodity prices climbed and technology shares rallied on hopes of less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. .TO

COMMODITIES AT 7:11 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1919; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.69; -0.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.03; -0.29% O/R

($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

