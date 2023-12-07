CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures hold steady; U.S. jobs data on tap

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock were largely flat on Thursday, a day after the Bank of Canada (BoC) held its interest rate steady, and investor focus shifted to more U.S. employment data due during the week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:02 a.m. ET (1202 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed. .N

Eyes will be on the U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due later in the day, ahead of the more comprehensive November non-farm payroll report, expected on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Wednesday lower for the third straight session, as dropping oil prices offset optimism that interest rates have peaked after the BoC's latest move to stay sidelined.

The market will also be watching BoC Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle speak later in the day at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

On the commodities front, gold prices climbed on a softer dollar, while copper prices also edged higher, helped by strong Chinese export data. GOL/MET/L

Oil prices reclaimed some ground after tumbling to a six-month-low the previous day, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand in the United States and China. O/R

Among individual stocks, Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB.TO reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit versus a year ago.

At least two brokerages upgraded their rating on Athabasca Oil ATH.TO.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,039.9; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.79; +0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.83; +0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3595)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.