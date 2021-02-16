US Markets
RIO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures hit record highs on U.S. stimulus hopes, oil price rise

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index hit record highs on Tuesday, helped by hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus measures and higher oil prices.

Oil prices hovered near 13-month highs on the back of cold snap shutting wells in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, while a wage deal in Norway averted outages in Europe, capping gains. O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 18,460.21 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 200 points, or 0.64% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.75 points, or 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 71.25 points, or 0.52%. .N

U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy. MKTS/GLOB

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L has agreed to explore production of a low-carbon steel feedstock in Canada, the global miner said on Tuesday, as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$17

CAE Inc CAE.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$34 from C$32

Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$2000 from C$1900

Osisko Development ODV.V: Canaccord Genuity initiates with C$12 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,817.2; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.8; +0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.17; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

