CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures hit new high on global rally; focus shifts to BoC rate decision

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index scaled all-time highs on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global stock markets, as investors bet on loose monetary policy against the backdrop of a slowdown in the post-pandemic economic rebound.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday after closing Friday at an all-time high of 20,821.43. .TO

All eyes this week will be on an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

In the U.S. stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.05%, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.1%. .N

Kansas City Southern KSU.N said on Saturday it will start talks with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO because CP's unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than one made by Canadian National Railway CNR.TO.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

Gold futures GCc2: $1810; -1.17% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.55; -1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.04; -0.25% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for August: Prior 109.80

