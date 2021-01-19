CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gains on higher oil, gold prices

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in crude and bullion prices, as investors awaited data due later in the session for cues on the health of the economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.32% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures increased 0.57% on optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.35%.

Data for Canada's wholesale trade and manufacturing sales for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.20% higher at 17,945.11 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.76% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.01%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Secure Energy Services SES.TO: CIBC initiates with "outperform" and PT of C$4

Trevali Mining Corp TV.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "sell" from "hold"

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: Barclays raises target price to C$42 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1843.6; +0.75% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.66; +0.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.47; +1.32% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.