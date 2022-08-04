US Markets
CNQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on strong earnings, commodity prices

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday, supported by a slew of robust earnings reports and firm oil and gold prices.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday, supported by a slew of robust earnings reports and firm oil and gold prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, taking cues from the global market as worries over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology and financial shares. .TO

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported its quarterly profit more than doubled, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.

Business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO posted a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by steady demand and lower interest expenses, while news and information company Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO reported higher operating profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Wall Street was also set to extend gains on Thursday after a strong overnight rally on robust economic data and upbeat corporate outlook.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 44 points, or 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 57.25 points, or 0.43%. .N

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ TRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular