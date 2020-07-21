CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on rising oil prices, COVID-19 vaccines hopes

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday boosted by higher oil prices and hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease might be ready by the end of the year.

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, bolstered hopes of vaccine to shore up a battered global economy.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.83% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices on Tuesday reached levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia. O/R

Canada's retail sales data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.37% higher at 16,183.66

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.64% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.69%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian media company Torstar Corp TSb.TO said late Monday its board has recommended the proposed acquisition by private equity firm NordStar Capital, snubbing an offer of 80 Canadian cents per share in cash from Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Capstone Mining CS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Sandstorm Gold Ltd SSL.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Teck Resources TECKb.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1825.75; +0.57% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.97; +2.84% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.58; +3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Jun: Prior 2.61

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.35)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.