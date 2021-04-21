CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on positive earnings updates; oil weighs

April 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as a set of positive results helped boost optimism around corporate performace, while lower oil prices capped further gains.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% lower at 19,040.78 on Tuesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.1%. .N

Rogers Communications Inc RClb.TO reported first-quarter revenue that trumped analysts' estimates, as more live sports on television helped boost the Canadian telecom operator's advertisement sales.

Boat Rocker Media Inc <BRMI.TO: Cormark Securities initiates with buy rating; PT of C$13

Emera Inc EMA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$57

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,780.7; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.78; -1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.75; -1.23% O/R

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

