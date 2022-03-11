CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on oil strength; investors eye jobs data

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to extend prior session's gains on Friday, aided by stronger crude prices, while investors eyed employment figures due before the market open for cues on domestic economic growth.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 6:46 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 21,581.70 on Thursday, its highest closing level since Feb. 9. .TO

Data from Statistics Canada is expected to show the Canadian economy probably added a net 160,000 jobs in February, following a loss of 200,100 jobs in the previous month. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The benchmark index is up 0.8% so far this week and was set for its third consecutive weekly gain, supported by rising oil prices after a wave of Western sanctions on Russia's oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine triggered supply concerns.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 407 points, or 1.23% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 58.75 points, or 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 226.25 points, or 1.67%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, the country's natural resources minister said on Thursday.

Annual maintenance work in Alberta's oil sands will shutter roughly 5% of Canadian crude output this spring, according to analyst estimates, at a time when global oil supplies face massive disruptions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Docebo Inc DCBO.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$115 from C$110

Granite REIT GRT_u.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$110 from C$109

KP Tissue Inc KPT.TO: RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1997.4; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $109.53; +3.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.81; +3.21% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 3.0%

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 4.9%

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar : Expected 58.8; Prior 59.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar : Expected 66.0; Prior 68.2

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar : Expected 61.4; Prior 62.8

($1= C$1.28)

