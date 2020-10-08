CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on oil boost, U.S. stimulus hopes

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, as oil gained on output shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Delta, coupled with hopes for some U.S. coronavirus relief aid.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 1.75%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 1.55%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.18% higher at 16,428.30 on Wednesday.

Data for Canada's house starts for September is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.54%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Badger Daylighting Ltd BAD.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$45 from C$40

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Atb Capital raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: Jefferies raises price target to C$34 from C$33

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1894.1; +0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.57; +1.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.72; +1.75% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 820,000; Prior 837,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 867,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 11.400 mln; Prior 11.767 mln

($1= C$1.32)

