CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher oil prices

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices following strong Chinese import data, while investors await key U.S. inflation numbers for signs of a faster pace in economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 19,201.28 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1were down 0.4%. .N

Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday after strong Chinese import data, but markets broadly shrugged off Middle East tensions which have so far not disrupted oil supply.O/R

Acadian Timber Corp ADN.TO: CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$137 from C$135

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$100 from C$95

Gold futures GCc2: $1,723.9; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.32; +1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.03; +1.17% O/R

CPI data due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

    Most Popular