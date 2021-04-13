CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher oil prices

April 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices following strong Chinese import data, while investors await key U.S. inflation numbers for signs of a faster pace in economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 19,201.28 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1were down 0.4%. .N

Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday after strong Chinese import data, but markets broadly shrugged off Middle East tensions which have so far not disrupted oil supply.O/R

Acadian Timber Corp ADN.TO: CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$137 from C$135

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$100 from C$95

Gold futures GCc2: $1,723.9; -0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.32; +1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.03; +1.17% O/R

CPI data due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

