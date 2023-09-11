CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher metal prices; U.S. economic data in focus

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, tracking gold and copper prices, while investors assessed the path ahead for interest rates after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:28 a.m. ET (1128 GMT).

Investors will be on the lookout for mining companies after a stronger Chinese currency, a weaker dollar and buoyant loan data from China, the largest consumer of metals, fueled purchases by traders, lifting copper prices. MET/L

Gold is headed for its best session in nearly two weeks as the dollar retreated ahead of this week's U.S. inflation reading. GOL

Investors are bracing for U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday that could provide clues to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 57.43 points, or 0.3%, at 20,074.65 on Friday.

Data on Friday showed Canada's economy added almost three times the number of jobs expected in August amid a wage growth acceleration, signs of an underlying economic strength that has kept the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada alive.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 71 points, or 0.21%, at 16:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18.5 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 92.5 points, or 0.6%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:28 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,930.9; -+0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.99; -+-0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.37; -+-0.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3588)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.