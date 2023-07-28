CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher metal prices; economic data on tap

July 28 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday tracking a rise in metal prices, while investors awaited key economic data from both the U.S. and Canada that would offer more clues to their hopes of an end to interest rate hikes.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:11 a.m. ET (1111 GMT).

Metal prices rose on optimism around demand recovery from top consumer China, while oil slipped. MET/LO/R

Gold recouped some losses as the dollar stalled, but still headed for its worst week in five after data pointing to a resilient U.S. economy soured bets for a dovish tilt in U.S. monetary policy. GOL/

Investors will closely monitor Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show that the country's GDP expanded 0.3% in May, according to economists polled by Reuters, after remaining flat in the previous month.

Across the border, U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report for June will also be released on Friday that could boost speculations that the Fed's recent rate hike is the last in its tightening cycle.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.9% on Thursday, its biggest decline since July 6 as bond yields climbed and mining stocks declined.

North American pipeline company TC Energy TRP.TO, which has been looking to sell assets and cut debt, said on Thursday it would spin off its oil pipeline business and focus on transporting natural gas.

COMMODITIES AT 7:11 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,962; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.77; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.83; -0.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3225)

