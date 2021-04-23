CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher gold prices

April 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as gold prices were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields, while the index recorded a weekly loss as oil prices weakened on demand worries.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET as gold prices GCc2 gained 0.3% while benchamrk Treasury yields US10YT=RR eased for the third consecutive week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 19,031.64 on Thursday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.2%, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 added 0.2%. .N

Sun Life Financial SLF.TO agreed to buy U.S. based medical intelligence and health-care navigation provider Pinnacle Care International for $85 million (approximately C$108 million)

CGI Inc GIBa.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$112 from C$106

Emera Inc EMA.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$59 from C$58

Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$14.75 from C$14.25

Gold futures GCc2: $1,786.9; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.75; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.60; +0.3% O/R

IHS Markit's business activity flash reading at 9:45 a.m ET

($1= C$1.25)

