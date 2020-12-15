CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher gold prices

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as bullion prices were supported by hopes of fresh economic stimulus amid a surge in global coronavirus cases.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.99% to $1844.7 per ounce.

Globally, surging cases prompted lockdowns in the Netherlands, Germany, London and New York, while investors are awaiting policy meetings of the U.S. Fed starting on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's manufacturing sales in October is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 17,409.33 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.36%.

TOP STORY TOP/CAN

Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Monday by injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Topaz Energy Corp TPZ.TO: TD Securities initiates coverage with "buy" rating and price target of C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1846.5; +0.91% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.94; -0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.24; -0.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Expected 6.90; Prior 6.30

0830 Import prices mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Export prices mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Import prices yy for Nov: Prior -1.0%

0915 Industrial production mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 1.1%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Nov: Expected 72.9%; Prior 72.8%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 1.0%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Nov: Prior -5.34%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.