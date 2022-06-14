CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher crude prices

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, a day after the index tumbled back into correction territory, as crude prices rebounded due to tight supply.

Canada's main stock market ended down 2.6% on Monday and the dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart as investors raised bets on how high central banks would lift interest rates to tackle inflation.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose as tight global supply, which has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya, outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. O/R

This week's focus is on the Fed policy decision, with many expecting a big three-quarter-percentage point rate hike following hot inflation print last week.

Domestic manufacturing sales data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended at 19,742.56 on Monday, leaving it 10.6% below the record closing high it notched up in March. .TO

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% below its record closing high.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 59 points, or 0.19%, at 6:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78.75 points, or 0.7%. .N

The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp CTS.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$11

Dialogue Health Technologies CARE.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Q4 Inc QFOR.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1820.1; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $121.69; +0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $123.16; +0.73% O/R

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for May: Prior 93.2

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for May: Prior 164.2

0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected 10.9%; Prior 11%

0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.5%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for May: Expected 8.6%; Prior 8.8%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for May: Prior 6.9%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for May: Prior 0.6%

($1= C$1.29)

