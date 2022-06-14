US Markets
CTS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher crude prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, a day after the index tumbled back into correction territory, as crude prices rebounded due to tight supply.

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, a day after the index tumbled back into correction territory, as crude prices rebounded due to tight supply.

Canada's main stock market ended down 2.6% on Monday and the dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart as investors raised bets on how high central banks would lift interest rates to tackle inflation.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose as tight global supply, which has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya, outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. O/R

This week's focus is on the Fed policy decision, with many expecting a big three-quarter-percentage point rate hike following hot inflation print last week.

Domestic manufacturing sales data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended at 19,742.56 on Monday, leaving it 10.6% below the record closing high it notched up in March. .TO

A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% below its record closing high.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 59 points, or 0.19%, at 6:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78.75 points, or 0.7%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Converge Technology Solutions Corp CTS.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$11

Dialogue Health Technologies CARE.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Q4 Inc QFOR.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1820.1; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $121.69; +0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $123.16; +0.73% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for May: Prior 93.2

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for May: Prior 164.2

0830 PPI final demand yy for May: Expected 10.9%; Prior 11%

0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.5%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for May: Expected 8.6%; Prior 8.8%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for May: Prior 6.9%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for May: Prior 0.6%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTS CARE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular