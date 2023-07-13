CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on higher commodity prices

July 12 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, as commodity prices advanced after cooling U.S. inflation fueled bets that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are nearing an end.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:50 a.m. ET (1050 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. .N

Oil prices were on the rise, while the prices of most metals advanced on a softer dollar, but weak export data in top metals consumer China put a dampener on the gains. MET/LO/RGOL/

The dollar =USD continued to lose steam after U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday showed slowing inflation in the world's largest economy, spurring hopes that the Fed's aggressive rate hike saga is near its peak. FRX/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE recorded its best single-day performance in two weeks on Wednesday, despite the Bank of Canada (BoC) raising its lending rate by an expected 25-basis-points.

After the decision, Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank is prepared to increase rates further to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs now expect the BoC to deliver one last 25-basis-point rate hike in October and lifted their terminal rate forecast to 5.25%.

The Canadian central bank's aggressive rate hike campaign has heightened risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, investors and analysts say.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy's GEI.TO rating to "outperform" from "sector perform".

Credit Suisse and CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada's LB.TO rating a day after the country's ninth largest lender said it is reviewing strategic options.

COMMODITIES AT 6:50 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,963.9; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.94; +0.3%% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.38; +0.3% O/R

($1 = 1.3158 Canadian dollars)

