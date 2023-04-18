CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on gold boost, US bank earnings

Corrects paragraph six to say consumer prices data is due later in the day, not producer prices and housing starts data

April 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by higher gold prices, while investors also tracked upbeat risk sentiment on the Wall Street with U.S. banks reporting better-than-expected earnings.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Gold prices rose, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar, while investors looked for more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. GOL/

Limiting gains, crude prices slipped as strong Chinese economic data failed to deflect the focus from a possible increase in U.S. interest rates and wider concerns over the growth outlook. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its highest level in two months on Monday, underpinned by technology shares and an upbeat session by miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO.

In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Bellus Health Inc BLU.TO, BLU.O surged 97.6% in premarket trade as GSK PlcGSK.L plans to buy the Canada-based drug developer in an all-cash deal for $2 billion.

Gold miner B2Gold CorpBTO.TO said it has started the phased closure of its Otjikoto open-pit mine in Namibia because of its depleted gold resource.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,005; +0.37% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.71; -0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.66; -0.12% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3362 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.