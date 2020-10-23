CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on firmer oil prices, U.S. stimulus hopes

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by firmer oil prices, while hopes of progress in talks for fresh U.S. stimulus before the U.S. presidential election further lifted sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.57%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 0.42%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.51% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 16,279.36 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.11%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AcuityAds Holdings Inc AT.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates with "buy" rating and C$6 price target

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$23

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$68 from C$67

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1910; +0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.81; +0.42% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.7; +0.57% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Oct: Prior 54.3

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 53.4; Prior 53.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 54.6; Prior 54.6

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

