CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on firmer oil prices, U.S. stimulus hopes

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices steadied, while optimism around a U.S. stimulus deal before the presidential election also lifted sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.21%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 0.32%. O/R

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.74% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1% lower at 16,274.07 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform"

KP Tissue Inc KPT.TO: RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Air Canada AC.TO: RBC raises target price to C$23 from C$22

Gold futures GCc2: $1907; -0.04% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $40.96; +0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.71; +0.21% O/R

0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.520 mln; Prior 1.476 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Sep: Prior -0.5%

0830 Housing starts number for Sep: Expected 1.457 mln; Prior 1.416 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior -5.1%

($1= C$1.32)

