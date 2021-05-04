CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on firmer oil prices

May 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as oil prices gained after more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were 2.15% higher at $69.01 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 2.03%, to $65.8 a barrel at 7.00 am E.T. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data for the month of March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 19,213.16 on Monday..TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.4%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO reported a first-quarter profit after a loss in the prior quarter, buoyed by a recovery in crude prices from the pandemic-led lows hit last year and cost cutting measures.

Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, raised its full-year profit guidance and swung to a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as crop prices climb.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO: Stephens raises price target to $80 from $70

IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,782.9; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.8; +2.03% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.01; +2.15% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Mar : Expected -$74.5 bln; Prior -$71.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar : Prior -90.59 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Apr : Prior 804.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Apr : Prior 37.2

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Mar : Prior 0.5%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Mar : Prior 0.5%

1000 Factory orders mm for Mar : Expected 1.3%; Prior -0.8%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Mar : Prior 1.6%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Mar : Prior 0.9%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Mar : Prior -0.6%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.23)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.