CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on firmer oil, gold prices

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, aided by higher oil and gold prices, with the benchmark index set to record its best weekly gain since late December.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed, extending sharp gains in the previous session, as geopolitical tensions and a U.S. winter storm sparked supply concerns. O/R

Gold prices found support in a weaker dollar, as markets awaited U.S. jobs data that could impact the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy. GOL/

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release domestic jobs data at 08:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian economy likely lost 117,500 jobs in January, compared with 54,700 jobs added in the prior month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% lower at 21,094.01 on Thursday, after four straight days of gains. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 116 points, or 0.33% at 6:44 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.25 points, or 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 86.25 points, or 0.6%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

* Short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged on Thursday that Standard Lithium Inc's SLI.V plan to produce lithium for electric-vehicle batteries in Arkansas is based on technology that does not work. That sent Standard's shares down 27% and erased $305.7 million from the company's market value.

* Bank of Montreal BMO.TO will begin bringing employees in its investment and corporate banking unit back to offices on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters late on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CES Energy Solutions CEU.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1813.1; +0.55% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $91.71; +1.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.52; +1.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Jan : Expected 150,000; Prior 199,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jan : Expected 150,000; Prior 211,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan : Expected 25,000; Prior 26,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jan : Prior -12,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jan : Expected 3.9%; Prior 3.9%

0830 Average earnings mm for Jan : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Average earnings yy for Jan : Expected 5.2%; Prior 4.7%

0830 Average workweek hours for Jan : Expected 34.7 hrs; Prior 34.7 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Jan : Prior 61.9%

0830 U6 underemployment for Jan : Prior 7.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.