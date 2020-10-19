CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on firmer gold, renewed U.S. stimulus hopes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main futures stock index rose on Monday, as firmer gold prices and renewed optimism around a U.S. stimulus agreement before the presidential election lifted sentiment.

The yellow metal GCc2 gained 0.58% to $1913.4 per ounce. GOL/

Gold, which has gained over 26% so far this year, tends to benefit from stimulus spending because it's considered a hedge against inflation risks and currency debasement.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's wholesale trade for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.37% lower at 16,438.75 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.88% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%.

Altice USA Inc's ATUS.N C$11.1 billion ($8.43 billion) revised offer to acquire Cogeco CGO.TO was rejected on Sunday by the Canadian cable company's top investor, the Audet family.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N said on Sunday that it entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO and rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Athene Holding Ltd ATH.N and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Canadian Tire Corporation CTCa.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$156 from C$128

Spin Master TOY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1913.4; +0.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.72; -0.39% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.74; -0.44% O/R

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 83; Prior 83

($1= C$1.32)

