CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on economic rebound hopes

April 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as investors bet on a faster global economic rebound, while benign interest rate outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve supported sentiment.

Minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, published on Wednesday, showed Fed officials were committed to bolstering the economy until its recovery is more secure.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 19,129.07 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.9%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks on the back of higher refinery runs, while demand remained subdued compared with pre-coronavirus levels.O/R

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: JP Morgan raises price target to C$517 from C$495

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: JP Morgan raises price target to C$39 from C$37

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: JP Morgan raises price target to C$90 from C$76

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,748; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.48; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.97; -0.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Weekly jobs data due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.