CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as robust U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes

April 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs growth data raised hopes of a global economic recovery, although a drop in oil prices limited gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

Oil fell to below $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.54% higher at 18,990.32 on Thursday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.37%..N

Gold prices dipped in holiday-thinned trading on Monday as robust U.S. jobs data fueled hopes for a rapid economic recovery and bolstered global equities, denting bullion's appeal.

Goodfood market Corp FOOD.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$13 from C$13.75

Telus Corp T.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$29 from C$29.50

Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to outperform from sector perform

Gold futures GCc2: $1,724.2; -0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.4; -1.72% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.71; -1.77% O/R

ISM's services sector PMI, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)

($1= C$1.25)

