CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices jump on recovery hopes

April 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday, boosted by stronger oil prices as robust economic data from China and the United States raised hopes of a faster pace of economic recovery.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March, while China's service sector also gathered steam with the sharpest increase in sales in three months.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 19026.79 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.2%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by strong economic data from China and the United States, recouping some of the losses from the previous session due to rising OPEC+ supply and infections in India and parts of Europe. O/R

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$37 from C$34

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Citigroup cuts price target to C$30 from C$33

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: Scotiabank ups to sector outperform from sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,734; +0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.4; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.79; +1.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.