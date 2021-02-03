CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices hit 11-mth highs

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as crude oil prices reached 11-month highs, helped by a fall in U.S. inventories, while optimism over U.S. fiscal stimulus also lifted sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.8% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures advanced 0.57%, after OPEC+'s forecast that the market will be in deficit in 2021 fuelled demand recovery hopes. O/R

March futures in the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's total reserve assets for January is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.08% higher at 17,883.36 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.66%. .N

Canada has signed its first deal to allow a foreign coronavirus vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as new cases began to drop steadily.

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO, one of Canada's biggest oil producers and refiners, posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and warned that the hit to fuel demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic may drag on well into 2021.

TMX Group Ltd X.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$148 from C$152

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$88 from C$84

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$83 from C$81

Gold futures GCc2: $1,834.7; +0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $55.05; +0.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $57.92; +0.8% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Jan : Expected 49,000; Prior -123,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jan : Prior 58.0

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jan : Prior 57.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jan : Expected 56.8; Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jan : Expected 57.3; Prior 59.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan : Prior 48.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan : Prior 58.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan : Prior 64.8

($1= C$1.28)

