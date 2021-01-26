CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices approach 11-mth highs

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as crude oil prices neared 11-month highs on the back of a better OPEC compliance with supply cut deals and amid reports of a blast in Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. crude CLc1 both gained 0.7%, and are set to post the third monthly rise in a row. Prices moved up slightly after reports of a blast in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, although the cause remains unclear.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.24% higher at 17,887.96 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.09%.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO CEO Rod Baker has resigned, the company said on Monday, after he and his wife were charged with traveling to northern Canada and misleading authorities in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$92 from C$81

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1850.7; -0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.13; +0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $56.24; +0.7% O/R

0900 Monthly home price mm for Nov: Prior 1.5%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Nov: Prior 10.2%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Nov: Prior 307.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Prior 1.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 8.6%; Prior 7.9%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 89.0; Prior 88.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 19

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jan : Prior -9

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jan: Prior 12

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jan: Prior -4.3

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jan: Prior 4.2

($1= C$1.28)

